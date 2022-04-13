Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

