Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

