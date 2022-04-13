11,119 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

SLF stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

