Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.