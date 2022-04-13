Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

