38,487 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.
OPY Acquisition Corp. I Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPY Acquisition Corp. I (OHAAU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.