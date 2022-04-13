38,487 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

