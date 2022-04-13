Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

