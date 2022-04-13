Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,700 ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCAU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its acquisition efforts on the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.