Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RAMMU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

