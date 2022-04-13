Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

