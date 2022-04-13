Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

RCII stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

