Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Sell

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

