Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

SONN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.