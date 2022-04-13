5,672 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
