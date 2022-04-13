Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,016,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 267,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

