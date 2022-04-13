Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $32.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of EXFY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

