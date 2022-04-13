Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.59. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.