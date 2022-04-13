Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 541.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

