Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 800 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

