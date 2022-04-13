Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $270.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

