Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $236.90 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

