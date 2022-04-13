Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,540 Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

RCACU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

