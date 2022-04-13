49,500 Shares in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

