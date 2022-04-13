VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.62

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 38528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after acquiring an additional 458,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.