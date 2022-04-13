Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.54

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$73.54 and last traded at C$73.44, with a volume of 201458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.05.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.0888818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

