Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08.
About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)
