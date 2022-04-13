Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Up 12.5%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 292,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 123,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)
