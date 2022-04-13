Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 40,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,147,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,048 shares of company stock worth $7,327,307.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

