Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 124,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,060 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $31.50.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

