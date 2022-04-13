Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BOALY stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Boral has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

