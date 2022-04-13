Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Becle has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

