Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.