ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 10.7%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 259,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
