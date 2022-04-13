ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 10.7%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 259,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Get ATAC Resources alerts:

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.