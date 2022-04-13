BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 971.4% in March

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BTBIF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

