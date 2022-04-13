Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COLL. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

