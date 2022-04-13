Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 135 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Saia were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $203.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

