Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.