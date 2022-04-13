Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
