Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,513 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

FDL stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

