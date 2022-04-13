KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 687,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

