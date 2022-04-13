FDx Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

