Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

