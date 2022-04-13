TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

