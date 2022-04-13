iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

