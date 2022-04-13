Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

