Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

