DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

