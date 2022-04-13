Sigma Planning Corp Buys 8,866 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,962,715 shares of company stock valued at $165,201,930. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

