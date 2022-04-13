Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

