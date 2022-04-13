Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

