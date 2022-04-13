Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 1,100 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 966,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after acquiring an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

